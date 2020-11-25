Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers: Missing/endangered woman

UNITY, Wis (WAOW) — Investigators are asking for your help to find a woman who is missing and considered endangered.

Cassandra Ayon has not been seen since October 3.

"The last time anyone saw her she left a home in Unity," Marathon Co. Sheriff's Deputy Cassandra Seubert says. "Neither she or her 2015 black Chevy Impala have been seen since."

Ayon's black 4-door Chevy Impala has tinted windows and black spray painted rims.

The 27-year old has black hair, brown eyes, stands 5'0 and weighs about 200 lbs.

"Since hunters are going to be out and about we hope they will keep a watchful eye out for any clues or her car," Deputy Seubert says.

If you have any information on this or any other crimes, please contact Marathon County Crime Stoppers. There are several ways to submit tips:

Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)

Type: Submit a tip on-line here

Talk: Call 1-877-409-8777.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.