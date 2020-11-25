Malaysia’s Top Glove says virus outbreak may push prices up

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s Top Glove, the world’s largest rubber glove maker, says supply disruptions at its factories due to a coronavirus outbreak may push glove prices up. The company has shuttered 20 of its factories in an area outside Kuala Lumpur in stages since Nov. 17 after more than 3,000 workers tested positive for the virus, with another eight facilities in the same area running below 20% of capacity. Company chairman Lim Wee Chai said Wednesday that the disruption would cause some glove shortage and that “there is a possibility that glove prices will go up.” The company, which accounts for about a quarter of global supply, has said it expects between two and four weeks of delays of some deliveries.