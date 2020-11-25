Granite Peak opens slopes to a sea of skis and snowboards

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WAOW) -- Snow boards and skis were flying down Granite Peak Wednesday.

The ski hill opened for the first time this season and lots of people took advantage.

Six runs were open until 9:00 PM.

A trio of Antigo snowboarders tell News 9 they were excited to hit the slopes.

"First day," said Casey Smith. "We always wanted to go."

"We've been waiting all summer long," added Alex Stank. "Always a good time out here. Snow is good."

"Yeah, it's rough living out here and not being able to go out to the big mountains," said John Berndt. "Just, all that anticipation, waiting for it to open up. Want to get out there as soon as you can."