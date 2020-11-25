Gloomy today, then fairly nice for the long holiday weekend

The weather will be gloomy for today but overall, the trend going forward will be for fairly good late November weather until early next week. A couple of colder days could develop next week with at least a small chance of snow.

Today: Cloudy with areas of fog and mist.

High: 38 Wind: North to NE 5-10

Tonight: Cloudy with light fog.

Low: 32 Wind: Light and variable

Thursday (Thanksgiving): Cloudy during the morning, then patchy sun developing.

High: 42 Wind: SW around 10

Today will be a quintessential grey November day. A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect for most of the area through 10 a.m. In addition to the fog, there will be mist at times and temperatures will stay pretty steady in the 30s. North to northeast winds will be in the range of 5 to 10 mph. The grey and damp conditions will last through tonight and even into Thursday morning. As of now, it looks like the clouds should start to break up some by midday on Thursday and this will lead to a fairly mild Thanksgiving Day. Highs should reach the low 40s.

A weak cold front will move through Northcentral Wisconsin on Friday and this will produce some scattered clouds and slightly cooler weather. The mercury will stay in the mid to upper 30s Friday afternoon. Even though temps will be cooler, it is still above normal for this time of year. We will be back to mild conditions on Saturday with a fair amount of sun and highs in the low to mid 40s.

A stronger cold front will drop in from the northwest at some point on Sunday. Right now, it looks like the front will come through during the afternoon, so Sunday morning should have decent weather with temps in the 30s. A gusty northwest wind will likely develop in the afternoon on Sunday and this will usher in some colder air for Monday. Highs on Monday might only be in the 20s, making it one of the colder days of the Fall.

An upper level low pressure system will be developing in the eastern half of the country early next week and this will keep temps on the cool side as well as produce small chances of snow for our area from Monday through Wednesday.

Have an excellent Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 25-November-2020

On this date in weather history: 1970 - The temperature at Tallahassee, FL, dipped to 13 degrees, following a high of 40 degrees the previous day. The mercury then reached 67 degrees on the 26th, and highs were in the 70s the rest of the month. (The Weather Channel)