Dog rescued after falling in pond

TOWN OF BEVENT, Wis. (WAOW) — A male lab mix is receiving emergency medical treatment after falling through the ice of a pond and spending 30 minutes in the frigid water.

"We are overwhelmed by the compassion and professionalism shown by staff of the Hatley Fire and Ambulance District and the Marathon County Sheriff's Department," the Humane Society of Marathon Co. wrote in a Facebook post. "And we are so very thankful to the person who saw him go in and notified authorities."

The Humane Society asks that anyone with information on the dog's owner contact them by calling at (715) 845-2810.