DHS reports under 5,500 new COVID-19 cases

(WAOW) — On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) report of newly confirmed of COVID-19 cases nearly matches the seven-day average.

Another 5,469 positive COVID-19 tests were reported on Wednesday, the reported seven-day average of confirmed cases is 5,372.

With the new report, the total of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state throughout the pandemic is 369,442. Of those, 290,969, or 78.8% of cases are considered recovered.

The percentage of those testing positive is also down from the peak of 36.6% to 28.3%

Another 11,793 negative tests were reported.

The state also reports 63 deaths, bringing the total of those who have died from the virus to 3,178 (0.9 percent of positive cases.) The average of daily reported deaths is 55.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 1,986 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, down 13 from the day prior. That accounts for 292 people being released from the hospital.

Of those, 436 are in the ICU, down 2 from the day before, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

As of Wednesday at 11 am, the Alternate Care Facility had 7 patients, down two from the day before.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.