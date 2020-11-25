Dense Fog Advisory until WED 10:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Clark County

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE…Taylor and Clark Counties.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

Some slippery spots possible with the fog where temperatures

are below freezing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

&&