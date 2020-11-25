Dense Fog Advisory until WED 10:00 AM CST
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Clark County
…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING…
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE…Taylor and Clark Counties.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Some slippery spots possible with the fog where temperatures
are below freezing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&