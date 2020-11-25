Dense Fog Advisory until WED 10:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Lincoln County

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog or dense

freezing fog.

* WHERE…Oneida, Lincoln, Langlade, Menominee, Marathon and

Shawano Counties.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Temperatures will remain a little below

freezing over much of north central Wisconsin this morning, so

areas of dense freezing fog will be possible. Roads may be icy

in spots, especially on bridges and overpasses, so motorists

should use caution.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

&&