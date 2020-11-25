Dense Fog Advisory until WED 10:00 AM CST
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Shawano County
…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING…
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog or dense
freezing fog.
* WHERE…Oneida, Lincoln, Langlade, Menominee, Marathon and
Shawano Counties.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Temperatures will remain a little below
freezing over much of north central Wisconsin this morning, so
areas of dense freezing fog will be possible. Roads may be icy
in spots, especially on bridges and overpasses, so motorists
should use caution.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&