Dense Fog Advisory until WED 10:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Waupaca County

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS

MORNING…

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE…Waushara, Wood, Waupaca and Portage Counties.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Temperatures will drop a little below

freezing in localized areas of central Wisconsin this morning,

so patchy dense freezing fog will be possible. Roads may be icy

in spots, especially on bridges and overpasses, so motorists

should use caution.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

&&