Dense Fog Advisory until WED 10:00 AM CST

Dense Fog Advisory until WED 10:00 AM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Waupaca County
…DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS
MORNING…
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE…Waushara, Wood, Waupaca and Portage Counties.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Temperatures will drop a little below
freezing in localized areas of central Wisconsin this morning,
so patchy dense freezing fog will be possible. Roads may be icy
in spots, especially on bridges and overpasses, so motorists
should use caution.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&