BTS band members, fans welcome its first Grammy nomination

SEOUL (AP) — K-pop band BTS has earned its first Grammy nomination, a long-awaited feat for the South Korean act that has been reshaping the global pop landscape with record-breaking songs and well-mobilized fans. Critics say the boy band’s nomination demonstrates its growing presence and impact in the mainstream U.S. pop industry. The band will compete for best pop duo/group performance with their all-English song “Dynamite,” which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart this year. The band’s members have always expressed their hope for a Grammy nomination. After the announcement, BTS posted videos on their official Twitter page showing its members reacting to the nomination by jumping up from a couch and shouting “Yes!” and “BTS!”