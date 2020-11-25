Athletes of the Week: Mosinee’s Drayton Lehman and Michal Dul

When you talk to Mosinee's Michal Dul and Drayton Lehman it becomes apparent the two have a chemistry that took years to build. They even have stories to prove it. Take an ill-fated sleepover for example.

"We were at our buddy's house and his dad was our coach," recalled Dul over Zoom. "When he (coach) left he told us 'don't break anything.' Well as the night went on Drayton ended up falling off the bed and cracking our coach's...."

"Don't give me that," interrupted Lehman. "You pushed me on to those, you literally pushed me!"

"(He) fell off the bed and broke $200 headphones," calmly finished Dul.

So while the two may not agree on certain things, when it comes to the football field, they're always on the same page.

"We're basically best friends," said Lehman. "It's pretty easy when you're running routes and you have an option and he (Dul) knows what I'm running and I don't even have to tell him."

The seniors used that gridiron telepathy to rack up the stats in their final year with the Indians.

Despite missing two games this season Dul, the Indians quarterback, still finished fifth overall in the state in passing yards (2,054) and eighth in passing touchdowns (23).

Lehman, Dul's favorite target, would account for 1,269 of those yards and 14 touchdowns on 102 receptions, second, third and first in the state respectively.

"It was definitely special," said Dul. "I think we were all very blessed to be able to play."

"We're just thankful we got to play football," agreed Lehman. "And (that we) got to do what we love to do and especially do it together... I guess," he added jokingly.