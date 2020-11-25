Annual Friends Thanksgiving Dinner will go on despite the pandemic

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — Socially distanced volunteers spent Wednesday at the First Presbyterian Church preparing 38 turkeys, stuffing, and vegetables.

That work will result in over 700 meals, which will be delivered Thursday.

Organizers say they've had to make adjustments to carry on the dinner for the 51st year, but its not stopping them.

"It's going to be different," said co-coordinator Korrin Black. "We're not going to have our in-house meal, but now especially with COVID and needing to be socially distanced, this is something we can do to make sure that people know that we're still here and we still care"

Tomorrow volunteers will put the final meal packages together and deliver them.

Scout Troop 435 also assisted with the food preparation.