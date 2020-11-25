AAA expects fewer travelers this thanksgiving, about 50 million still expected to travel

(WAOW) -- AAA said they're expecting about 5 million fewer people to travel for Thanksgiving this year, however about 50 million are still expected to travel. This as the CDC and many health officials are urging against travel to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

But due to COVID-19 concerns, the majority of people are opting to drive instead of fly to their holiday destination.

"Driving is more of a personal mode of transportation. You can control the environment, it's not necessarily a shred environment with anyone outside your household. So you do have that little bit of added security," said Nick Jarmusz with AAA.

Even if you are driving, you should still take COVID-19 precautions at rest stops like wearing masks and social distancing.

And for any gatherings, you check out what the CDC recommends for a healthy Thanksgiving here.