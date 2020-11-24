Wisconsin again breaks record in reported COVID-19 deaths

(WAOW) — After several days of decline in newly reported COVID-19 cases and deaths, numbers have shot back up— and a new record for reported deaths has been set.

On Tuesday, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reports 104 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total of those who have died from the virus in the state to 3,115 (0.9% of all positive cases).

The last record report of deaths was last week, on November 17 with 94 deaths.

The seven-day average for reported deaths, which is a data point that better represents overall trends, is 53.

The state also reports 6,202 new coronavirus cases, a sharp increase after reporting new cases in the 3,000s for the last two days. The newly reported numbers bring the total of cases in the state since the beginning of the pandemic to 363,973. Of those, 74,340 or 20.8% are still considered as active.

Another 10,308 new negative tests were reported.

The seven-day average of cases is 5,732.

As of Monday afternoon, 1,999 COVID-19 patients are being treated in Wisconsin hospitals. Of those, 438 are in ICU units, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

As of Tuesday at 11 am, the Alternate Care Facility is treating 9 patients.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.