Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 6:00 AM CST until TUE 3:00 PM CST

Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 6:00 AM CST until TUE 3:00 PM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Waupaca County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS
MORNING TO 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON…
* WHAT…Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches.
* WHERE…Wood, Portage, Waupaca and Waushara Counties.
* WHEN…From 6 AM this morning to 3 PM CST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
