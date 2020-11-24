Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 6:00 AM CST until TUE 3:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Waupaca County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS

MORNING TO 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON…

* WHAT…Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4

inches.

* WHERE…Wood, Portage, Waupaca and Waushara Counties.

* WHEN…From 6 AM this morning to 3 PM CST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&