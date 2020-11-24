Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 3:00 PM CST

Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 3:00 PM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Adams County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS
AFTERNOON…
* WHAT…Wet snow. 2 to 4 inches of accumulation. Locally higher
possible.
* WHERE…Monroe, Juneau and Adams Counties.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM CST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&