Wausau School District to implement remote learning days in place of snow days

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Although the pandemic has forced schools to get more comfortable with virtual learning, a switch from snow days to remote days is something the Wausau School Districts has had in the works for a while.

"We have experienced in the past using up these snow days and then running into the summer school calendar," said School Board President Tricia Zunker.

The pandemic provided a test-run in remote learning that no one anticipated. The school board, at Monday's special meeting, voted to turn snow days into remote learning days.

The district said there's several benefits to the change. First of all, it will help prevent the school year going too far into the summer. It will also allow the district to make the call on a snow day earlier.

"Probably making a call before school is out the day before so we can remind students to take [their] i-Pads home, take their Chrome Books home," said Robert Tess with the district.

An early warning will also give teachers time to prep online lessons, and families the ability to make plans in advance.

However, there could still be traditional snow days.

"There could certainly be a quick change in weather or for whatever reason the call just wasn't made and we could still have a traditional snow day," Zunker said.