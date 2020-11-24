The cyber key to safe holiday shopping

The cyber key to safe holiday shoppingNew
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- As black Friday and cyber Monday blend into a full season of online shopping, one local IT expert broke down the key to shopping safely from your own home.
Leif Christianson of Locknet Managed IT services said there are four key things to know.
- Credit over Debit. Christianson explained credit card companies typically utilize more fraud protection services than debit cards.
- Avoid Fishing Deals. Emails that tout too-good-to-be-true deals are often just that. When you get an unexpected email, don't click direct links and always be skeptical.
- Look for the padlock. If a website is secure, Christianson said, there will be a padlock at the top of the screen. This shows up in just about any browser.
- Use a VPN on public networks. If you're shopping outside of the home, like at a coffee shop, a virtual private network can keep your information secure.