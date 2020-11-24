Tampa Bay outfielder Arozarena arrested in Mexico’s Yucatan

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tampa Bay outfielder Randy Arozarena has been arrested in Mexico’s Yucatan state for a situation involving an apparent custody dispute, just two weeks after he won the Babe Ruth award for the Most Valuable Player in the postseason. The Yucatan state prosecutors’ office confirmed Tuesday Arozarena was detained “for problems relating to his ex-partner.” He has not been formally charged yet. The office did not explain what those problems were, but video posted on social media suggested it may have involved a dispute over a child. Mexican law allows a two-day period for prosecutors to decide whether to bring charges. Normally suspects are held in jail pending that decision.