Slushy snow today, then quiet

Other than some messy weather today, conditions look quiet and fairly mild for the foreseeable future. There is not much arctic air around and that will remain the case into early December.

Today: Breezy with periods of snow developing. It could mix with rain in the afternoon. Snow accumulation less than an inch north of Wausau and generally 1 to 3 inches elsewhere. Heaviest snow south of Marathon county.

High: 35 Wind: SE 10-18

Tonight: Cloudy with patchy drizzle and fog.

Low: 32 Wind: SE around 5, becoming NE

Wednesday: Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the far south.

High: 38 Wind: NE 5-10

A low pressure system moving up from the southwest will bring a mix of rain and snow to the area today. The snow will be the main concern as it develops northward through the morning hours and continues into the afternoon. It appears there will be 1 to 3 inches accumulation around Wausau county and locations to the south. As much as 4 inches of heavy wet snow could fall in a couple of spots south of Marathon county. Because of this, a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Juneau, Adams, Jackson, Waushara, Portage, Wood, and Waupaca counties through 3pm this afternoon. High temps will be in the mid 30s, so the roads should not get to icy, but they will be slushy and wet. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10-18 mph.

The rain and snow will taper off around early evening tonight. Patchy drizzle, mist, and fog will persist overnight into Wednesday morning. Otherwise, it will be cloudy on Wednesday with highs in the upper 30s. Cloudy skies will continue into Thursday morning, then we should have a few breaks of sun during the afternoon, making for a fairly nice Thanksgiving day. Highs on Thursday should be in the low 40s. It will be good travel weather across most of the state on Wednesday and Thursday.

The weather will stay tranquil on Friday and Saturday. We will have variable clouds on Friday with highs in the upper 30s and a bit more sun on Saturday with highs in the low 40s. A cold front will move through Northcentral Wisconsin on Sunday. This will bring a slight chance of light snow showers or flurries and the temperature will drop through the 30s during the afternoon as a gusty northwest wind develops.

Have an excellent Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 24-November-2020

On this date in weather history: 1982 - Hurricane Iwa lashed the Hawaiian Islands of Niihau, Kauai, and Oahu with high winds and surf. Winds gusting to 120 mph caused extensive shoreline damage. Damage totalled 150 million dollars on Kauai, and fifty million dollars on Oahu. The peak storm surge on the south shore was six to eight feet. It marked the first time in 25 years that Hawaii had been affected by a hurricane. (The Weather Channel)