Scouts help prepare Thanksgiving meals for community

Thanksgiving may still be a few days away, but the scouts of troop 435 are already hard at work prepping the food.

However, it's not for their own Thanksgiving feast.

The troop is helping the first Presbyterian Church of Wausau get ready for their 51st annual Friends Thanksgiving Dinner.

This is the third year in a row the troop has been called on to aid the church in preparing certain parts of the holiday meal. Some of their duties include getting the cranberry jelly ready, peeling the potatoes, and a troop favorite, mashing the potatoes.

It's not the most glamorous work, but the impact they are having on the community, especially this year, isn't lost on them.

"I think the scouts here, they particularly identify with it because there is a direct impact," said Nate Weller, the Scout Master of Troop 435. "We're helping families that are not able to have a thanksgiving meal, they're directly impacting that."

"It makes me feel happy and uplifted," said Alex Jelen, one of the scouts. "(It makes me) want to do it more."

"It's pretty special to do it," said Clayton Bouffleur, another member of the troop. "You're helping a lot of people have a meal and if we didn't do this, they might not have a meal on Thanksgiving day."

With the help of the scouts the church is expecting to feed over 700 people on Thanksgiving day this year.