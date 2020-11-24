Salvation Army meal handout underway in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — The Salvation Army started giving out Thanksgiving meals Monday.

Starting at 10:30 am Tuesday, a steady stream of people picked up food from the charity.

Those items include vegetables, stuffing and a choice between turkey or ham.

Major Barbara Logan says it's an important service to offer for those facing financial strain.

"Normally we have a dinner right here at the Salvation Army," said Logan. "But because of COVID and other things going on, we just felt it wasn't safe for us to be able to do that for the community. But, we wanted to help in some way."

She added that around 150 people came through Monday. They expected the same number of people Tuesday.

Wednesday The Salvation Army plans to hand out whatever food is left to community members.

Schools and other private donors provided the food and money for the Thanksgiving meals.