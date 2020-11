A Badgers beat writer for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel is reporting Saturday's scheduled Axe game between Wisconsin and Minnesota is being cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.

Breaking: Minnesota at #Badgers is a no-go. — Jeff Potrykus (@jaypo1961) November 24, 2020

The Gophers were missing 22 players last weekend due to COVID-19 or injury and cancelled practice today.

If the game isn't played, Wisconsin would no longer be eligible for the Big Ten Championship, because they won't have played enough games.