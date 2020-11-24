Red Hot Chilli Pipers to take to the Grand’s virtual stage

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — The Grand Theater is now bringing the performing arts directly into the homes of community members for free.

On Tuesday night the virtual stage features Red Hot Chilli Pipers: a 9 piece ensemble consisting of pipers, guitarists, keyboards and drummers that bring a unique fusion to rock music.

Viewers will see the “Live at the Lake” concert, which was filmed at Irish Fest — North America's largest celebration of Celtic music and culture.

While the performance is free to watch, anyone interested will need to register online or by calling the Ticket Office at 715-842-0988. After registration, an email will be sent with streaming details prior to the 7:30 pm show time.

For Tuesday's show, Mint Cafe is the featured restaurant and will be offering a dinner for two special available for pick up or delivery.

For each show there is also a signature drink recipe, this week it's an Angry Apple.