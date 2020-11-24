Punishing hurricanes to spur more Central American migration

SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras (AP) — Flooded out Honduran and Guatemalan families stranded on rooftops in the most marginalized neighborhoods after the passage of hurricanes Eta and Iota this month have raised fears of a new wave of migration, observers across the region say. According to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, more than 4.3 million Central Americans, including 3 million Hondurans, were affected by Eta alone. Those numbers only rose after Iota, another Category 4 storm, hit the region last week. It’s still early. Homes are still flooded, tens of thousands remain in shelters, but those along the migration route have already started to see storm victims who lost everything begin to trickle north.