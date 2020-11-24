Pelicans acquire Adams as final piece of 4-team Holiday deal

Veteran 7-foot center Steven Adams has agreed to a two-year extension with the Pelicans following his trade to New Orleans as part of a four-team deal that also sent guard Jrue Holiday from the Pelicans to Milwaukee. A person familiar with the deal says Adams’ extension is worth $35 million. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because financial terms have not been announced. The Pelicans’ acquisition of Adams follows center Derrick Favors’ decision to leave New Orleans for Utah in free agency. The deal also sends Milwaukee’s 2025 and 2027 first-round picks to New Orleans.