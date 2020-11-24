Paris police under fire for forcing migrants from tent camp

PARIS (AP) — Paris police are under government orders to explain themselves after officers were filmed tossing migrants out of tents while evacuating a makeshift camp in the French capital. Aid groups are working Tuesday to find lodging for about 65 migrants forcibly removed from the camp on the Place de la Republique in eastern Paris on Monday night. Images of the evacuation filmed by journalists and activists shocked even France’s tough-talking interior minister, who said he ordered the Paris police chief to provide a report on what happened by Tuesday midday. The rough evacuation came as France’s parliament is set to vote on a law expanding police powers.