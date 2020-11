The Packers now know the date and time they'll play the Carolina Panthers in week 15 this season.

The NFL set the game for 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19 at Lambeau Field.

The game will air nationally on the NFL Network and also on WLUK-TV in Green Bay and WITI-TV in Milwaukee. The game is also available on the Packers Radio Network that is made up of 50 stations in four states.