Free virtual grief support from Ascension this holiday season

(WAOW) -- To help those grieving the loss of a loved one this holiday season, Ascension at Home - Woodruff is offering a free virtual presentation, “Handling the Holidays While Grieving,” on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, from 1 – 2:30 p.m.

The interactive program will take place on Zoom and participants will receive materials via email or U.S. Mail for use during the session.

Bereavement Coordinator Barbara Schjoneman said, "It's very comforting for people who have lost a loved one, to be around others who have lost loved ones. There is a comradery that develops and a caring sharing atmosphere. It's very healing."

To register or learn more about the presentation, or receive additional information about bereavement support services, you can call (715) 525-2269 or email barbara.schjoneman@compassus.com.