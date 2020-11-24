Fox News viewership slips post-election, prodded by Trump

NEW YORK (AP) — With his followers prodded by President Donald Trump, Fox News viewership slipped the two weeks after Election Day compared to the two weeks prior. Trump retweeted an odd video on Tuesday that featured actor Randy Quaid using doomsday tones to talk about Fox viewership. Fox News has been the favorite channel for Trump fans, and it’s not unusual for followers of a particular candidate to slip away from TV following an election loss. Still, it’s only a two-week period and it remains to be seen if the drop is something for Fox executives to worry about long-term.