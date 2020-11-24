Former DC Everest teacher pleas not guilty for child porn, invasion of privacy charges

(WAOW) — A former D.C Everest accused of "upskirting," or taking inappropriate photos of students from a low angle, has entered a not guilty plea to state charges.

Travis Greil entered the plea during a Tuesday morning Marathon County court arraignment, where he made a virtual appearance from his Dane County jail cell.

Greil faces a total of 39 felony charges: 13 counts each of Child Sexual Exploitation, Possession of Child Pornography, and Invasion of Privacy.

Judge Suzanne O'Neil set the final pre-trial for April 4, 2021. According to WSAU, the elongated timeline allows for both parties to go over what the court calls "massive amounts of discovery," or material related to the case.

Greil is also facing federal charges in the federal level in the District Court for Western Wisconsin.

