Drying out in time for Thanksgiving

*WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 8 p.m. Tuesday for Waupaca, Portage, Wood, Jackson, Juneau, Adams, and Waushara counties.

The main strip of accumulating snow in Wisconsin Tuesday ran from around La Crosse to Wisconsin Rapids to Clintonville and southward. Generally 1 to 3 inches was common with a few isolated higher totals. Any accumulating snow in that part of the News 9 area will end Tuesday evening with scattered drizzle, fog, and flurries persisting throughout the area. Please travel with care out there. Lows will stay around 32 with southeast winds around 5 mph becoming NE late.

Wednesday will stay dreary but mainly quiet. A storm system passing well south of Wisconsin could throw some rain into far southern Wisconsin and maybe a little drizzle into the southern tip of the News 9 area. Otherwise temperatures should climb to the upper 30s with northeast winds around 5 mph.

Thanksgiving won't be too bad. It probably will be cloudy to start the day but hopefully some breaks of sunshine gradually develop. Temperatures will be in the low 30s early in the morning and top out in the low 40s in the afternoon. That is a good 5 or 6 degrees above normal.

Cooler air will slide in for Friday with lows in the upper 20s and highs around 37. Saturday looks partly sunny and breezy. Lows will be in the low to mid 20s with highs bouncing up to the low to mid 40s.

A strong cold front will swing through the area Sunday bringing us blustery conditions and possibly a few snow showers. Lows will be in the upper 20s with highs around 34. Temperatures may fall a bit in the afternoon.

It looks dry and chilly early next week. Some sunshine should return but highs will only be in the 20s Monday and around 31 degrees Tuesday. Lows could fall into the 10s.

Have a nice evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:40 p.m., 24-November 2020

1950 - The temperature at Chicago, IL, dipped to 2 below zero to equal their record for the month established on the 29th in 1872. On the first of the month that year Chicago established a record high for November with a reading of 81 degrees. (The Weather Channel)

1982 - Hurricane Iwa lashed the Hawaiian Islands of Niihau, Kauai, and Oahu with high winds and surf. Winds gusting to 120 mph caused extensive shoreline damage. Damage totalled 150 million dollars on Kauai, and fifty million dollars on Oahu. The peak storm surge on the south shore was six to eight feet. It marked the first time in 25 years that Hawaii had been affected by a hurricane. (The Weather Channel)