Dense Fog Advisory from TUE 8:00 PM CST until WED 10:00 AM CST

Dense Fog Advisory from TUE 8:00 PM CST until WED 10:00 AM CSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Adams County
…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST WEDNESDAY…
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE…Portions of central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin; north central and northeast Iowa; and southeast
Minnesota.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave
plenty of distance ahead of you.
&&