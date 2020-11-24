Dense Fog Advisory from TUE 10:00 PM CST until WED 10:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Waupaca County

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST WEDNESDAY…

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE…Wood, Portage, Waupaca and Waushara Counties.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

&&