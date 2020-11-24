Clark Co. Sheriff’s investigating alleged law enforcement impersonation, needs public’s help

CLARK CO. Wis. (WAOW) — The Clark County Sheriff's Office is for two individuals impersonating law enforcement officers, and need the public's help.

The Office received the impersonation complaint on Monday, following an incident in the Township of Hoard. During this incident an individual traveling on Willow Road was reportedly pulled over by a vehicle displaying red-and-blue emergency lighting, then was approached by two individuals from separate vehicles.

One of the alleged impersonators described himself as a "Dunn County Warden Sheriff." Police gave the following description:

5'9" tall with short hair of unknown color in late 20's or early 30's

Wearing long sleeve olive green shirt and black tactical pants

Holstered pistol on left hip

Two way radio with a lapel mic, possibly a Kenwood brand. Radio attached to ballistics vest with cord behind back and over shoulder

Ballistics vest worn outside of clothes with a carrier designed to wear underneath of a uniform shirt

No law enforcement patches or other insignia seen on clothing

Vehicle described as silver 2010-2012 Chevrolet pick-up track with interior red and blue emergency lights with no brush guard.

The second alleged impersonator reportedly described himself as a Clark County Sheriff's Deputy. Police gave the following description:

Longer dark hair in the back of his head and hair in the front of his head that touched his eyebrows

Wore a brown jacket with the word "SHERIFF" in yellow letters on the back of the jacket, black pants.

Handgun holstered on right side of his hip, a magazine holder worn on the front right side of his waist.

Similar style radio to Warden impersonator and attached to area around the collar.

Vehicle is described as being similar to a 2012 Ford Explorer with interior red and blue emergency lights and no front grill emergency lighting

During the incident, the alleged impersonators checked the complainant's information (license and registration) for over five minutes, the complainant escorted them to their hunting land on Center Road, and was then let go after a short conversation outside their vehicle.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) are investigating.

Police believe other hunters or persons have come in contact with with these individuals during the course of gun deer season. Anyone with information should contact Clark County Sheriff’s Office at 715-743-3157.