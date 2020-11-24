Skip to Content

City Council approves plan for Wausau Mall Redevelopment Project

The Wausau Center Mall and downtown area took one step closer to getting a makeover Tuesday night.

At their meeting Tuesday the city council voted 8-3 to approve the Wausau Center Mall Redevelopment Project plan as well as the non-binding term sheet with Wausau Opportunity Group (WOZ).

Under the new terms the city will provide WOZ, the group that purchased the mall's property with a grant up to $3.5 million to aid in the project.

Work on the mall is expected to begin July of 2021 and is scheduled to be completed Halloween of 2022

