Asian shares mostly rise on virus vaccine, Yellen hopes

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mostly higher, encouraged by news on the development of coronavirus vaccines and more assurance for a transition of power in the U.S. to President-elect Joe Biden. Benchmarks in Japan, Australia and South Korea rose in Tuesday morning trading, while shares were lower in China. Reports, including by The Associated Press, that Biden has chosen former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen as treasury secretary, added to investors’ confidence. Wall Street indexes finished higher as the latest vaccine developments are also helping to raise hopes that some normalcy will eventually be restored to everyday life and the economy.