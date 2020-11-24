After senate run, Harrison launching PAC to boost Democrats

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s Jaime Harrison is launching a political action committee Tuesday. The former U.S. Senate candidate tells The Associated Press he wants to use his newly minted status as a fundraising powerhouse to try to provide a sustained boost to other Democrats that he hopes can help flip more areas from red to blue. Harrison says Dirt Road PAC will focus on long term investments in state-level Democratic candidates and parties like intensive voter registration efforts in areas that have been seen by Democrats as harder to win. As its first endeavor, Harrison says the committee will focus on raising money for Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, the Georgia Democrats running in the pair of U.S. Senate runoffs that could shift the balance of the chamber.