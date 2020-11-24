A Grammys ‘Savage’: Beyoncé leads with 9 nominations

NEW YORK (AP) — Beyoncé is bringing her black parade to the Grammys: The pop star’s anthem about Black pride scored multiple nominations Tuesday, making her the leading contender with nine. Beyoncé picked up song and record of the year bids with “Black Parade,” which she released on Juneteenth, the holiday that commemorates when the last enslaved African Americans learned they were free. The song, which reached the Top 40 on the pop charts, is also nominated for best R&B song and best R&B performance. Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Roddy Ricch each earned six nominations and are the second-most nominated acts.