2 New York City police officers shot, suspect killed

4:31 pm National news from the Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Two New York City police officers shot and killed an off-duty college security officer after he opened fire and wounded them as they responded to a domestic violence call at his home. Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said 41-year-old Rondell Goppy walked into his Queens home and started shooting around 12:45 p.m., just minutes after the officers arrived there with a woman who had gone to their police station to report an assault. Thirty-six-year-old Officer Christopher Wells was shot in the leg and needed surgery to repair a fractured femur. Thirty-three-year-old Officer Joseph Murphy was wounded in the hand and also required surgery for his injuries. She said both officers were awake and stable.

Associated Press

