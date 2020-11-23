Yusef Salaam writing memoir about his wrongful imprisonment

NEW YORK (AP) — One of the five teens wrongly imprisoned for the assault on a Central Park jogger in 1989 has a memoir coming out in the spring. Grand Central Publishing announced Monday that it had acquired Yusef Salaam’s “Better, Not Bitter: Living On Purpose in The Pursuit of Racial Justice.” Salaam is one of the so-called Central Park Five, now also known as the Exonerated Five. The five Black and Latino teens were coerced into confessing to a rape they didn’t commit. All served prison time before being exonerated in 2002. They later received a multimillion-dollar settlement from New York City.