Wisconsin reports 3,000 new COVID-19 cases, 7-day average remains high

(WAOW) — For the second day in a row, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is reporting a COVID-19 case increase in the 3,000's, and fewer deaths— a sharp downturn after several records the week prior.

It should be noted that DHS historically reports less data on Sunday's and Monday's, and the 7-day averages (which better represents COVID-19 trends) of cases and deaths remain much higher.

On Monday, DHS reports 3,095 new cases, bringing the total of cases to 357,771. They also report 9,196 new negative results. On Sunday, DHS reported 3,507 new cases.

Despite the two days of fewer newly reported cases, the 7-day average of new cases is 5,859; the 7-day average of percent positive by person is 29.3%

According to a tweet from DHS, 74,000 of the 357,711 cases are still active, which equates to 1/5 of those confirmed positive with the virus.

After reporting zero deaths Sunday, the state reports 6 new deaths on Monday, bringing the total of those who have died of the virus in the state to 3,011 (0.8 percent of positive cases.)

Last week, the state set reported the three deadliest days of the pandemic with 92, 83, and 78 deaths respectively. Despite the sharp decline in reported deaths, the 7-day average of deaths is 52.

As of Sunday afternoon, 1,988 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, down 2 from the day prior. That is the fifth daily drop in a row from a high of 2,277.

Of those, 428 are in the ICU, down 9 from the day before, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.