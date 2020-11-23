Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 6:00 AM CST until TUE 3:00 PM CST

Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 6:00 AM CST until TUE 3:00 PM CSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Waupaca County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 3 PM CST
TUESDAY…
* WHAT…Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3
inches.
* WHERE…Wood, Portage, Waupaca and Waushara Counties.
* WHEN…From 6 AM to 3 PM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&