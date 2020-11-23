Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 6:00 AM CST until TUE 3:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Waupaca County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 3 PM CST

TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3

inches.

* WHERE…Wood, Portage, Waupaca and Waushara Counties.

* WHEN…From 6 AM to 3 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

