Skip to Content

Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 6:00 AM CST until TUE 3:00 PM CST

New
2:29 pm Weather AlertsWx Alert - Waupaca

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Waupaca County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 3 PM CST
TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3
inches.

* WHERE…Wood, Portage, Waupaca and Waushara Counties.

* WHEN…From 6 AM to 3 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

waowweather

Related Articles

Skip to content