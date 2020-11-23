Winter Weather Advisory from MON 10:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Adams County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

NOON CST TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches.

Locally higher amounts possible on ridge tops and higher

elevations.

* WHERE…Portions of central, southwest and west central

Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa, and southeast

Minnesota.

* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to noon CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions will impact the Tuesday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&