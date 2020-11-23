Wausau School Board discusses what could trigger a return to virtual learning

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- At Monday night's meeting, the Wausau School board discussed what could potentially trigger a return to virtual learning.

However, they said that transition would be based on staffing needs rather than rising COVID-19 cases.

"I know people have been asking about metrics. Is there some measure that would say this is when a school would close? Unfortunately those metrics don't exist," said Superintendent Keith Hilts.

The school board decided that depending on the amount of people out at an individual school, administrations will have the authority to decide if their school needs to transition to remote learning. The decision to move the entire district to remote learning stays with the school board.

The board also voted to turn snow days into remote learning days.