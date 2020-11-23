Waupaca PD: Man injured by gunshot, alcohol a factor

WAUPACA, Wis. (WAOW) — On Sunday around 11:05 pm, the Waupaca Police Department responded to a report of a gunshot wound to the leg.

Upon arrival, officers immediately began providing aid to the man, who was then transported to Thedacare Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating the incident, but say that it was isolated and that the public is not in danger. They say alcohol appears to be a contributing factor.

Names or further details are not being released at this time.