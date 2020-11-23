Todays Teacher: Alison Becker

STANLEY, Wis. (WAOW) — Each Monday News 9 honors a different teacher who's making a difference in their community.

This week, it's Alison Becker from the Stanley-Boyd School District, who was nominated by a parent of one of her student.

The parent writes of a class Becker created: unified PE. The class partners regular education students with special education students for physical education class — an experience all students enjoy.

The parent says her daughter loves having classmates participate and help her in PE class, and that those students learn from her daughter.

