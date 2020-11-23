ThedaCare extends COVID-19 testing locations

(WAOW) — ThedaCare is extending COVID-19 testing locations in Northeast and Central Wisconsin rural communities.

Two testing locations fall in the North Central Wisconsin area: Shawano and Waupaca.

Shawano High School will serve as a testing site from 9 am to 5 pm on December 3, 10 and 16.

ThedaCare Medical Center-Waupaca will serve as a testing site from 9 am to 5 pm on December 7 and 15.

Testing is drive-through and free to community members experiencing symptoms, or believed to have been exposed to the virus.

Appointments are not required but are recommended. Click here to preregister.