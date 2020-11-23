Stevens Point creates “think tank” to tackle community issues

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- The name, coined by Mayor Mike Wiza decribes a committee to combat issues faced In the city. Members come from different backgrounds, all with hopes of working together on the challenges faced in the community.

Mayor Wiza, said while Stevens Point has so many things to be proud of, there is always more work to be done.

One member of the team is Stevens Point officer Chi Yang, who is a hmong American. He will provide his experience with law enforcement, and represent in part the Hmong community.

Mayor Wiza acknowledges that the teams differences will provide challenges, but also make them stronger.

"We’re running people that are very passionate about what they do but also not understand the bigger picture in the community. Everyone has their unique passion for the field that they’re representing we’re gonna have to look at it collectively. We are going to cover the gamut of things," Wiza said

Starting in December, the group will formally meet once a month over zoom. All meetings will be open to the public.